SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $409.3750.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SITM shares. Barclays set a $400.00 target price on SiTime in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of SiTime in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SiTime in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price target on SiTime in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on SiTime from $430.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th.

SiTime Price Performance

SITM traded down $13.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $422.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,344. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -231.87 and a beta of 2.51. SiTime has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $446.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $366.20 and its 200-day moving average is $301.03.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.33. SiTime had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $113.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SiTime will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SiTime

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.58, for a total transaction of $437,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 84,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,730,357.70. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samsheer Ahamad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $1,164,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 51,711 shares in the company, valued at $15,053,072.10. This trade represents a 7.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $4,433,265 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SiTime

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in SiTime by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 3,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in SiTime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in silicon timing solutions that leverage micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology as an alternative to traditional quartz crystals. Its portfolio of programmable oscillators, resonators, clock generators, jitter attenuators and network synchronizers addresses precision timekeeping requirements across a wide range of electronic systems. By integrating MEMS resonators with advanced mixed-signal control circuitry, SiTime’s products offer enhanced reliability, resistance to shock and vibration, and a smaller footprint compared with conventional quartz devices.

The company’s timing devices serve diverse end markets, including telecommunications infrastructure, data center and enterprise networking, consumer electronics, automotive systems, industrial automation, and aerospace and defense applications.

See Also

