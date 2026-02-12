Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) Short Interest Down 55.0% in January

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 91,309 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the January 15th total of 202,930 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,685 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,685 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of SGLY stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.42. 1,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,266. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79. Singularity Future Technology has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.86.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Singularity Future Technology in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Singularity Future Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Singularity Future Technology Corp. is a blank check company incorporated in Delaware in March 2021. The company completed its initial public offering that same month and its units began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol SGLY. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Through its acquisition strategy, Singularity Future Technology seeks to identify high-growth targets in emerging technology sectors such as artificial intelligence, blockchain applications, digital infrastructure and other related fields.

