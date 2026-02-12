Simon Poidevin Purchases 37,450 Shares of WAM Active (ASX:WAA) Stock

WAM Active Limited (ASX:WAA – Get Free Report) insider Simon Poidevin bought 37,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of A$37,450.00.

WAM Active Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $67.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.75.

Get WAM Active alerts:

WAM Active Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 93.0%. WAM Active’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

About WAM Active

WAM Active Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. It also invests in bills of exchange, other negotiable investments, and debentures. The fund seeks to take advantage of opportunities created by corporate transactions and other trading and arbitrage opportunities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WAM Active Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Active and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.