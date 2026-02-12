Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLN shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLN opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.34. Silence Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $7.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 50.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 298,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 99,865 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Silence Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 307,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 78,854 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 279,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 27,216 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Massar Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Leveraging its proprietary EnCore lipid nanoparticle delivery platform, the company aims to silence disease-causing genes in the liver and other tissues. Silence’s technology is designed to enhance targeted delivery of small interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules, with the goal of achieving durable therapeutic effects and improved safety profiles compared with traditional drug modalities.

The company’s lead product candidates include SLN360, an siRNA therapeutic designed to reduce lipoprotein(a) levels for cardiovascular risk reduction, and SLN124, aimed at treating hereditary hemochromatosis and beta-thalassemia by modulating iron metabolism.

