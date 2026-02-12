Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

SMNEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore started coverage on Siemens Energy in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Siemens Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Siemens Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SMNEY opened at $175.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.07. Siemens Energy has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $176.73.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Siemens Energy had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 13.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Siemens Energy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Siemens Energy

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Energy AG is a global energy technology company headquartered in Germany that provides equipment, systems and services across the power generation and transmission value chains. Established as an independent public company through a spin-off of Siemens AG’s energy businesses in 2020, Siemens Energy draws on a long industrial heritage to design, manufacture and service technologies used by utilities, industrial customers and the oil and gas sector.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes gas and steam turbines, generators, transformers and high-voltage transmission equipment as well as grid connection and power-conversion systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.