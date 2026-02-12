Short Interest in WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:OPPE) Drops By 51.3%

WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:OPPE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 56,224 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the January 15th total of 115,384 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,090 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,090 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $216,000.

WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA OPPE traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $54.92. 79,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,302. WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $37.15 and a 12 month high of $55.96. The company has a market cap of $241.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.96.

About WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund

The WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund seeks to provide exposure to small-cap European equities while hedging against fluctuations between the U.S. dollar and the euro. The fund aims to mitigate currency risk for U.S. investors investing in European small-cap companies.

