Short Interest in Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTXW) Decreases By 53.7%

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTXWGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,071 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the January 15th total of 13,117 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,995 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 166,995 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Syntec Optics Trading Up 10.3%

OPTXW traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,447. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29. Syntec Optics has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $1.94.

Syntec Optics Company Profile



Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc manufactures and supplies integrated optics for biomedical, defense and military, consumer, and other applications. It offers camera modules; tool design, design for manufacturing, optical and opto-mechanical design, and moldflow analysis; SPDT optics, such as freedom optics, microlens arrays, spheres and aspheres, diffractives, SPDT materials, and optical tooling; replicative molding, that includes polymer and glass molding, and molded production materials; thin film coating and coating curve materials; and precision machining and precision machining materials.

Featured Stories

