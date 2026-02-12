Short Interest in Senestech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Increases By 181.6%

Senestech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 36,090 shares, a growth of 181.6% from the January 15th total of 12,817 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,177 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 44,177 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNES traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.72. 6,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,078. The company has a current ratio of 15.75, a quick ratio of 14.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Senestech has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.46.

Senestech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. Senestech had a negative net margin of 253.54% and a negative return on equity of 98.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Senestech will post -10.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Glenbrook Capital Management purchased 42,739 shares of Senestech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $84,623.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 593,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,694.30. This represents a 7.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 56,707 shares of company stock worth $110,171 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Senestech in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senestech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senestech during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Senestech in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Senestech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Senestech in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SenesTech, Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) is a biotechnology company specializing in non-lethal pest management solutions. The company’s core focus is the development and commercialization of fertility-based control methods for commensal rodents, providing an alternative to traditional rodenticides. By targeting the reproductive cycle of rats, SenesTech aims to reduce rodent populations over time without the use of toxic chemicals, offering a more sustainable approach for pest management professionals.

The company’s flagship product, ContraPest®, is an EPA-registered liquid bait that disrupts rodent reproduction.

