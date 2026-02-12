Short Interest in Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Declines By 58.6%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 197,459 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the January 15th total of 476,762 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,258,684 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,258,684 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Renesas Electronics Trading Up 0.6%

Renesas Electronics stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. Renesas Electronics has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) is a global semiconductor manufacturer specializing in microcontrollers, system-on-chip (SoC) devices, analog and power management solutions. The company’s products are designed to address a wide range of applications in automotive electronics, industrial automation, consumer devices, and communications infrastructure. Renesas leverages its expertise in embedded processing and mixed-signal technologies to deliver integrated solutions that help customers reduce development time and improve energy efficiency.

The company’s product portfolio includes 32-bit and 16-bit microcontrollers, application processors, analog and power discrete devices, and sensor interface ICs.

