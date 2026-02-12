Short Interest in Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Drops By 56.9%

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,571 shares, a decline of 56.9% from the January 15th total of 12,913 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,236 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,236 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raiffeisen Bank International has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS RAIFY opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70. Raiffeisen Bank International has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) is an Austrian banking group headquartered in Vienna, offering a diverse range of financial services. As a universal bank, RBI serves retail customers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporates, with a particular focus on Central and Eastern Europe. The bank’s service portfolio encompasses everyday banking products, payment solutions, and digital services for individual clients, as well as cash management, trade finance, and structured lending for corporate and institutional customers.

In addition to traditional banking, RBI provides investment banking and capital markets services, including underwriting, debt and equity issuance, and advisory services.

