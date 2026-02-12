Short Interest in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Declines By 52.3%

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 42,177 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the January 15th total of 88,335 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,017 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,017 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA HYS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.59. 66,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,303. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.07. PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $95.88.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth $769,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth $963,000. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $674,000.

The PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (HYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund aims to capture exposure to the short maturity segment of the high-yield corporate bond sector. HYS was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by PIMCO.

