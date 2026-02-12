Short Interest in OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSRH) Declines By 58.5%

OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSRH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 454,339 shares, a drop of 58.5% from the January 15th total of 1,094,583 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,211,313 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,211,313 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OSR in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded OSR to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OSR presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OSR

OSR Trading Down 4.1%

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OSR stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of OSR Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OSRH Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 79,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.37% of OSR at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.46. 375,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,484. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.41. OSR has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

OSR (NASDAQ:OSRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter.

OSR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OSR Holdings leverages its international network of partners in the US, Europe, and South Korea to market and license its pipeline of proprietary platform technologies for broad application to efficient clinical trial programs, with the ultimate goal of addressing unmet medical needs. We partner with biotherapeutics companies with innovative and proprietary drug R&D “platform technologies” versus “assets only” companies, whose commercial viability is heavily dependent on positive results for individual treatment modalities in extremely rigorous and time consuming clinical trials.

Further Reading

