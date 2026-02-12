Short Interest in Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Decreases By 53.5%

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 62,290 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the January 15th total of 133,973 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 220.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 283 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 220.1 days.

OTCMKTS OCLCF remained flat at $60.62 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740. Oracle Co. Japan has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $123.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.57.

Oracle Co Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) is the Tokyo-based subsidiary of Oracle Corporation, a global leader in database software, cloud engineered systems, and enterprise applications. The company delivers a comprehensive portfolio of products and services, including database management systems, enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions, human capital management (HCM) applications, and cloud infrastructure offerings. Oracle Co Japan leverages its parent’s research and development capabilities to provide localized versions of flagship software to meet Japanese language, regulatory, and security requirements.

Since opening its doors in the mid-1980s to support the growing demand for advanced IT solutions in Japan, Oracle Co Japan has expanded its scope beyond software licensing.

