Short Interest in Nitto Denko Corp. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Increases By 1,173.5%

Nitto Denko Corp. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 136,786 shares, an increase of 1,173.5% from the January 15th total of 10,741 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 649,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 649,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Nitto Denko Stock Performance

Shares of NDEKY traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,992. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.88. Nitto Denko has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $26.48.

Get Nitto Denko alerts:

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Nitto Denko had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Analysts expect that Nitto Denko will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation, trading over‐the‐counter in the U.S. under the symbol NDEKY, is a Japan‐based manufacturer specializing in advanced materials and components. The company’s core offerings include pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes, optical films, and functional polymers used across a broad spectrum of industries. With a focus on innovation, Nitto Denko develops solutions for electronics, automotive, and healthcare markets, leveraging proprietary coating, lamination and microfabrication technologies.

The company’s product portfolio spans display materials—such as polarizing films for LCD panels—semiconductor device protection tapes, thermal interface materials for heat dissipation, and a range of industrial adhesive products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.