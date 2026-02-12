Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Drops By 47.9%

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 35,284 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the January 15th total of 67,762 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,147 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,147 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Trading Down 0.1%

NBH traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 26,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,417. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $10.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0542 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBH. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the second quarter valued at $98,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund (NYSE American: NBH) is a closed-end investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with tax‐exempt income by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of municipal securities. Managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC, the fund focuses on high‐quality state and local government obligations, including general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and essential‐purpose debt issued by U.S. municipalities and related entities.

The fund’s portfolio construction emphasizes broad geographic diversification across the United States, targeting sectors such as transportation, education, healthcare and utilities.

