Short Interest in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Drops By 47.3%

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 56,991 shares, a decrease of 47.3% from the January 15th total of 108,228 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,067 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company's stock are short sold.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2%

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.39. The stock had a trading volume of 31,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $109.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,381,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,695,000 after purchasing an additional 86,680 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 794.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 802,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,460,000 after buying an additional 712,505 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 598,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,001,000 after acquiring an additional 13,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,631,000 after acquiring an additional 41,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 495,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

