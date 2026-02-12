Short Interest in iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBII) Increases By 171.7%

iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBII – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,137 shares, an increase of 171.7% from the January 15th total of 2,627 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,901 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,901 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.01. 5,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,505. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.06. iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $26.56.
iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF
- The AI Arms Race Has a New Contender: VWAV
- Trump’s next major investment
- Is THIS the Next Big Money Rush?
- Wall Street Legend Names #1 Stock of 2026 Live On-Camera
- Washington knows what’s coming. Do you?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.