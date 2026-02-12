Short Interest in iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBII) Increases By 171.7%

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2026

iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIIGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,137 shares, an increase of 171.7% from the January 15th total of 2,627 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,901 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,901 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.01. 5,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,505. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.06. iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $26.56.

iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (IBII) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2032. The fund will terminate in October 2032 IBII was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.