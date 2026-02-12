Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY) Decreases By 50.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 71,574 shares, a decline of 50.1% from the January 15th total of 143,301 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 98,654 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 98,654 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ BSCY traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,055. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.01. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $21.29.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a $0.0817 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSCY. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF by 804.7% in the 2nd quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2034. BSCY was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.