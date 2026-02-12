Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Grows By 150.7%

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 130,448 shares, a growth of 150.7% from the January 15th total of 52,027 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,964 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,964 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 191.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 63,205 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 323.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 24,707 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 25,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 276,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 29,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $535,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:BSMW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.45. 3,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,594. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.00.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.0659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.