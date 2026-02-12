Short Interest in Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Decreases By 98.7%

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 20,998 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the January 15th total of 1,603,261 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,555,177 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,555,177 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Infrax Systems Stock Performance
OTCMKTS IFXY remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,143,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,480. Infrax Systems has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.
Infrax Systems Company Profile
