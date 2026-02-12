Short Interest in Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Decreases By 98.7%

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 20,998 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the January 15th total of 1,603,261 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,555,177 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,555,177 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Infrax Systems Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IFXY remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,143,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,480. Infrax Systems has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

Get Infrax Systems alerts:

Infrax Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Infrax Systems, Inc provides a series of interrelated operational management, communications, and electric power grid security related products and services that enable a unified solution for communications and applications management of the smart electric power grid. The company offers Secure Intelligent Energy Platform that offers utilities the ability to communicate with devices connected to the power grid. It also provides communication devices, including Secure Network Interface Card that resides in the utility power meter to encrypt and transport the data, such as usage, voltage, current, etc.; and collectors, concentrators, and repeaters.

Receive News & Ratings for Infrax Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrax Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.