Short Interest in GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Grows By 148.1%

GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 676,288 shares, an increase of 148.1% from the January 15th total of 272,598 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,127,303 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company's stock are short sold.
GraniteShares Gold Trust News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting GraniteShares Gold Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: DXY weakness and a structurally bullish outlook for precious metals could support higher gold demand over 2026, a tailwind for BAR. 2026 Market Outlook: DXY Weakness, Gold’s New Floor, and Bitcoin Consolidation
- Positive Sentiment: Prominent investors (e.g., David Einhorn) are positioning for multiple Fed cuts and increasing gold exposure — a narrative that can lift physical-gold ETFs like BAR if rate-cut expectations firm. David Einhorn says the Fed will cut ‘substantially more’ than two times. So he’s betting big on gold
- Positive Sentiment: State-level demand initiatives (Texas unveiling an official bullion program) could lift institutional and retail interest in allocated gold, indirectly supporting BAR flows. Exclusive: Texas unveils official bullion program and gold bills
- Neutral Sentiment: Spot gold is trading around the $5,000 area after mixed US data (existing-home sales fell), which keeps BAR exposure tied closely to macro releases rather than idiosyncratic ETF news. Spot gold at $5,063/oz after U.S. existing-home sales drop 8.4% in January
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-term catalysts to watch include CPI and payrolls — near-term data swings could cause intraday moves in BAR without changing the medium-term bull/bear case. Gold (XAUUSD) Price Forecast: Gold Market Braces for CPI After NFP Shock
- Negative Sentiment: Sharp, unexplained intraday sell-offs in gold and silver increase volatility risk for BAR holders and can drive outflows if sustained. Gold, silver sell off rapidly; reasons are unknown
- Negative Sentiment: Commodity-wide sell-offs (gold dipping below key levels during broad risk-off moves) pressure NAVs for physical-gold ETFs and can push BAR lower near-term. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Dives Below $5000 Amid Broad Sell-Off In Commodity Markets
- Negative Sentiment: BROKER/ETF RISK: Short interest in BAR jumped materially in January (up ~148% to ~676k shares, ~1.9% of float), which can amplify downward pressure during negative gold moves despite a low days-to-cover metric. (Internal short-interest report)
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAR. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $81,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.
GraniteShares Gold Trust Company Profile
The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.
