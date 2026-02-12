Short Interest in GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Grows By 148.1%

GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 676,288 shares, an increase of 148.1% from the January 15th total of 272,598 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,127,303 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,127,303 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAR. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $81,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

NYSEARCA:BAR traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.41. 1,719,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,684. GraniteShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $27.95 and a 52-week high of $54.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.15.

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

