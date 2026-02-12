Short Interest in Global X S&P 500 Collar 95-110 ETF (NYSEARCA:XCLR) Increases By 2,844.6%

Global X S&P 500 Collar 95-110 ETF (NYSEARCA:XCLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,153 shares, a growth of 2,844.6% from the January 15th total of 175 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,003 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,003 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Collar 95-110 ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Collar 95-110 ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Collar 95-110 ETF (NYSEARCA:XCLR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 18.57% of Global X S&P 500 Collar 95-110 ETF worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Collar 95-110 ETF Price Performance

Shares of XCLR opened at $27.24 on Thursday. Global X S&P 500 Collar 95-110 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.63.

About Global X S&P 500 Collar 95-110 ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Collar 95-110 ETF (XCLR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 3-Month Collar 95-110 index. The fund tracks an index that invests in S&P 500 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The collar involves buying 5% puts and selling 10% calls out-of-the-money on the S&P 500 Index. XCLR was launched on Aug 25, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

