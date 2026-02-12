Short Interest in General American Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Grows By 151.9%

General American Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 18,982 shares, a growth of 151.9% from the January 15th total of 7,536 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,656 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,656 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In related news, insider Anang K. Majmudar acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,125. This trade represents a 22.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eugene S. Stark acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.98 per share, with a total value of $99,920.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $599,520. The trade was a 20.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,895 shares of company stock valued at $172,293. Company insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in General American Investors by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of General American Investors by 41.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GAM stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.09. 8,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,535. General American Investors has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $64.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.37.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker GAM. The firm primarily allocates capital to equity and equity-related securities of publicly traded companies, aiming to generate long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Its flexible mandate allows investment across a broad range of industries and market capitalizations.

The company follows a value-oriented, fundamental research approach, conducting in-depth analysis to identify undervalued businesses with strong growth potential.

