Short Interest in China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Rises By 124.0%

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,033,741 shares, a growth of 124.0% from the January 15th total of 461,589 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,913 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,913 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.9 days.

China Life Insurance Stock Performance

CILJF opened at $4.41 on Thursday. China Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $4.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

About China Life Insurance

(Get Free Report)

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS: CILJF) is one of the largest life insurance providers in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s core offerings include individual and group life insurance policies, annuity products, health insurance, and accident coverage. In addition to traditional life insurance contracts, China Life has expanded its product suite to incorporate retirement-planning solutions and wealth management products tailored to both high-net-worth and mass-market customers.

Founded on the foundation of the state-owned Central Insurance Company in 1949 and later reorganized as a joint-stock company in 2003, China Life operates an extensive distribution network that spans mainland China, with additional service points in Hong Kong.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.