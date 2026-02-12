Short Interest in CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF) Declines By 59.6%

CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,116 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the January 15th total of 5,239 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.5 days.

CellaVision AB (publ) Stock Performance

CLVSF opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13. CellaVision AB has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30.

CellaVision AB (publ) Company Profile

CellaVision AB (publ), headquartered in Lund, Sweden, is a developer and manufacturer of advanced digital cell morphology solutions for clinical laboratories. The company’s systems automate the preparation, imaging and classification of blood and body fluid slides, enabling laboratory professionals to optimize workflow and improve diagnostic accuracy. CellaVision’s platform is designed to support a broad range of hematology analyses, including white blood cell differentiation, red blood cell morphology assessment and platelet evaluation.

The company’s core offering revolves around its digital microscopy instruments and proprietary software.

