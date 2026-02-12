Short Interest in Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Increases By 172.2%

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,146 shares, a growth of 172.2% from the January 15th total of 421 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,076 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,076 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Buzzi Price Performance

Shares of Buzzi stock opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.70. Buzzi has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $32.22.

About Buzzi

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., trading in the United States under the ticker OTCMKTS:BZZUY, is an international manufacturer and distributor of cement, ready-mix concrete and aggregates. Headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy, the company operates integrated production facilities that supply key construction markets. Its primary activities encompass quarrying, cement production, concrete batching and logistics for building materials, serving both commercial and infrastructure projects.

With a broad geographic footprint, Buzzi Unicem maintains operations across Western and Eastern Europe, North America and select markets in Latin America.

