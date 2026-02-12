Short Interest in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AVXC) Rises By 147.7%

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AVXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 36,880 shares, a growth of 147.7% from the January 15th total of 14,891 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,796 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,796 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,701,000 after acquiring an additional 377,075 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 408,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 323,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 121,195 shares during the period. Vestment Financial LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestment Financial LLC now owns 224,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 148,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,492,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF Stock Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:AVXC opened at $73.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.16 and its 200-day moving average is $62.10. Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.21 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The firm has a market cap of $255.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.47.

About Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (AVXC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in emerging market companies (excluding China) with high profitability and value characteristics. The fund seeks long-term capital growth AVXC was launched on Mar 19, 2024 and is issued by American Century Investments.

