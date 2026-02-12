Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a $159.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Shopify from $155.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on Shopify in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price (down previously from $181.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $130.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.24.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOP traded down $9.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.70. The company had a trading volume of 28,884,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,978,983. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.02. Shopify has a twelve month low of $69.84 and a twelve month high of $182.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.81 billion, a PE ratio of 81.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in Shopify by 47.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

