Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a $159.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.94% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Shopify from $155.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on Shopify in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price (down previously from $181.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $130.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.24.
Shopify Trading Down 7.6%
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in Shopify by 47.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.
Shopify News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company delivered strong top‑line results and guidance — Q4 revenue grew ~31% (beat), GMV +31%, and management guided Q1 revenue above consensus, signaling sustained demand. WSJ: Shopify Guides for Strong Revenue Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Shopify authorized a $2 billion buyback and reported strong free cash flow — buyback supports shares and signals board confidence. Newsfile: $2B Buyback
- Positive Sentiment: AI investment appears to be driving merchant product adoption and revenue leverage — analysts and coverage note Shopify’s AI expansion as a growth enabler. MarketBeat: AI Disruption Helps Shopify
- Neutral Sentiment: Short interest fell significantly in January (large decrease), reducing immediate short‑squeeze risk but also reflecting changing sentiment dynamics. Yahoo Finance / Short Interest
- Negative Sentiment: EPS missed consensus (reported ~$0.46–0.48 vs. ~$0.50 estimate) — investors focused on the earnings miss even as revenue beat. Zacks: Q4 Earnings Miss
- Negative Sentiment: Several analysts cut targets or trimmed upside today (UBS to $145 neutral; Truist to $110 hold; others trimmed to $160) — the flurry of lower targets increased downside pressure. Benzinga: Analyst Target Changes
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: shares slid post‑earnings despite revenue/guidance; commentary flags margin pressure from AI investments and higher operating spend. CNBC: Stock Drops Despite Revenue Beat
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst and media caution about buyback execution and cash/volatility risks — some outlets flagged the buyback as a potential risk factor rather than an unqualified positive. TipRanks: Buyback Risk
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.
Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.
Featured Articles
