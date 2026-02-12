Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Sharp had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Sharp updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.132-0.132 EPS.

Sharp Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS SHCAY opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sharp has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $1.66.

Get Sharp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sharp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sharp has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Sharp

(Get Free Report)

Sharp Corporation, founded in 1912 by Tokuji Hayakawa and headquartered in Sakai, Osaka, is a Japanese multinational electronics manufacturer. Over its century-long history, Sharp has been recognized for pioneering products such as the Ever-Sharp mechanical pencil and for its sustained innovation in display technologies.

The company’s core offerings span consumer electronics and professional solutions, including LCD televisions, large-scale displays, mobile device components, multifunction printers, and energy products such as solar panels and energy storage systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.