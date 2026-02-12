Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Sharp had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Sharp updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.132-0.132 EPS.
Sharp Stock Up 4.6%
Shares of OTCMKTS SHCAY opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sharp has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $1.66.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sharp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sharp has an average rating of “Hold”.
About Sharp
Sharp Corporation, founded in 1912 by Tokuji Hayakawa and headquartered in Sakai, Osaka, is a Japanese multinational electronics manufacturer. Over its century-long history, Sharp has been recognized for pioneering products such as the Ever-Sharp mechanical pencil and for its sustained innovation in display technologies.
The company’s core offerings span consumer electronics and professional solutions, including LCD televisions, large-scale displays, mobile device components, multifunction printers, and energy products such as solar panels and energy storage systems.
