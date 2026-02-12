Sempra Energy $SRE Holdings Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,283,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $115,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 245.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 7,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total transaction of $698,081.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,731.20. This trade represents a 15.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $503,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 34,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,739.12. This trade represents a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,605. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $91.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.75. The company has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $61.90 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $97.00 target price on Sempra Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.83.

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company’s product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

