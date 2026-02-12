Scotiabank Weighs in on ATS’s FY2027 Earnings (TSE:ATS)

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank reduced their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of ATS in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman now anticipates that the company will earn $2.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.27. Scotiabank currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on ATS from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of ATS from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.60.

Shares of ATS opened at C$41.71 on Thursday. ATS has a 1 year low of C$29.81 and a 1 year high of C$44.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.35. The firm has a market cap of C$4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 219.53 and a beta of 0.67.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter. ATS had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of C$760.65 million for the quarter.

ATS Corp formerly, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc is a Canada-based company that provides automation systems. The company designs and builds customized automated manufacturing and testing systems for customers, and provides pre- and post-automation services. The company’s products comprise conveyor systems, automated electrified monorails, tray handlers, laser systems, and other hardware and software products. The company also provides pre-automation solutions, including strategic direction and planning services, as well as aftermarket support.

