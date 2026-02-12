Schroders (LON:SDR) Trading 28.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) rose 28.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 599.50 and last traded at GBX 587.50. Approximately 1,147,357,875 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,855% from the average daily volume of 58,690,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 457.

Positive Sentiment: Major sale agreed — reports say Schroders has agreed a $13.5 billion sale to Nuveen and that the founding family is selling out; that deal news is the primary catalyst lifting the stock as it implies a large strategic transaction or change of ownership expectations. Schroders agrees $13.5 billion sale to Nuveen

Major sale agreed — reports say Schroders has agreed a $13.5 billion sale to Nuveen and that the founding family is selling out; that deal news is the primary catalyst lifting the stock as it implies a large strategic transaction or change of ownership expectations. Positive Sentiment: Insider buying — small purchases by insiders (Meagen Burnett and Richard Oldfield bought shares at ~GBX 467) provide a modest governance signal that management/insiders see value at current levels. Insider buying report

Insider buying — small purchases by insiders (Meagen Burnett and Richard Oldfield bought shares at ~GBX 467) provide a modest governance signal that management/insiders see value at current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results released — Schroders reported GBX 36.60 EPS for the quarter, with a net margin of 12.81% and ROE of 8.65%; the print provides fresh earnings data but market focus is on the takeover/sale angle. Q4 press release

Q4 results released — Schroders reported GBX 36.60 EPS for the quarter, with a net margin of 12.81% and ROE of 8.65%; the print provides fresh earnings data but market focus is on the takeover/sale angle. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage highlights Schroders among overseas stocks in focus today — broader market flow and attention from outlets such as The Wall Street Journal and Investors Chronicle may be amplifying the move. WSJ coverage Investors Chronicle live blog

Media coverage highlights Schroders among overseas stocks in focus today — broader market flow and attention from outlets such as The Wall Street Journal and Investors Chronicle may be amplifying the move. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings preview and investor notes circulated (e.g., Yahoo Finance preview), giving context ahead of and around the report but not a clear directional push by themselves. Earnings preview

Earnings preview and investor notes circulated (e.g., Yahoo Finance preview), giving context ahead of and around the report but not a clear directional push by themselves. Negative Sentiment: Analyst views mixed — while some houses have buy/overweight stances, others trimmed targets earlier (Citigroup trimmed targets previously); mixed analyst sentiment leaves some valuation uncertainty despite deal headlines. MarketBeat analyst summary

Several analysts have recently commented on SDR shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 435 to GBX 430 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 455 price target on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 435 to GBX 440 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 420 price target on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 413.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 424.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 398.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported GBX 36.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schroders had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 8.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schroders plc will post 33.7347131 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments. The firm launches and manages equity mutual funds and manages fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge for its clients. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe.

