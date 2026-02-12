Savvy Advisors Inc. Takes $5.76 Million Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF $DIHP

Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 189,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 113.4% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 142.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DIHP opened at $34.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.10.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region. DIHP was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

