Savvy Advisors Inc. Purchases 349,191 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 815.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 391,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349,191 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Savvy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $30,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 253.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 90.2% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 104.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $78.85 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.16 and a 1 year high of $79.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.83.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.2658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of between 1 and 5 years and are publicly issued.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.