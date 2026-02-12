Savvy Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 125,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 0.7% of Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $15,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,220,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,670,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,301,750,000 after purchasing an additional 964,005 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,012,969.1% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 688,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,350,000 after purchasing an additional 688,819 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,150,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,462,985,000 after purchasing an additional 643,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 965,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,750,000 after purchasing an additional 514,439 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $47.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.96. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1645 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index). The Index covers the United States agency mortgage-backed, pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

