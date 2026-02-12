Savvy Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF $XCEM

Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 293,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,202 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $10,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XCEM. WESCAP Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Fortitude Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,056,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 723,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,276,000 after purchasing an additional 151,878 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,628,000 after buying an additional 101,598 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 306,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of XCEM opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.84. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.64.

About Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

