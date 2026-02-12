Savvy Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 292,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,082,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFUV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,752,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,162 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 5,827,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,421,000 after purchasing an additional 560,081 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $13,081,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,041,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,907,000 after purchasing an additional 299,159 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1,209.9% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 310,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,884,000 after buying an additional 286,948 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $50.73 on Thursday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $50.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.58.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.