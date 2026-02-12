Savvy Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 215,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 389,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,576,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 49,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, HORAN Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 78.3% in the third quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.59.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE XOM opened at $155.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $656.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $156.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $82.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 23,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,864. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,230 shares of company stock worth $1,888,421. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

