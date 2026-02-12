Savvy Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 197.7% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Chevron from $174.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

In related news, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.53, for a total value of $3,918,966.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,568.98. This trade represents a 97.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Thomas Ryder Booth sold 6,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total value of $1,070,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 476 shares in the company, valued at $84,932.68. This trade represents a 92.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 793,158 shares of company stock worth $127,919,578 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $185.83 on Thursday. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $186.52. The company has a market cap of $374.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.06.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 106.91%.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

