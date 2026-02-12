Savvy Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 57,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $87.04 on Thursday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.52 and a 12-month high of $87.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.95 and a 200-day moving average of $76.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation. AVEM was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

