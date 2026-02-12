Savant Capital LLC Invests $760,000 in iShares USD Green Bond ETF $BGRN

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Investors Inc bought a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,561,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 299,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,269,000 after buying an additional 41,531 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 107.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 68,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 35,370 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,442,000 after purchasing an additional 22,780 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares USD Green Bond ETF alerts:

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

BGRN stock opened at $48.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average is $48.01. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.15 and a 52 week high of $48.52.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1697 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI. BGRN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.