Savant Capital LLC Buys New Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF $AVES

Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,468,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,639,000 after buying an additional 511,891 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 497.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 301,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,122,000 after purchasing an additional 250,674 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 249,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after purchasing an additional 149,869 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 381.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 103,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 82,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,660,000 after purchasing an additional 51,265 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVES opened at $65.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.26 and a 200 day moving average of $58.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.66. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $65.21.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

