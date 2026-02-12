Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.96 and last traded at $7.9750, with a volume of 210770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Sasol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sasol in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sasol in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sasol has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Sasol Trading Up 2.0%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sasol

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average is $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sasol by 75.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,450,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 624,911 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sasol by 1,627.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,025,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 966,539 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 25.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 890,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 180,827 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 835,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 285,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 767,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 81,769 shares during the period. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited is an integrated energy and chemical company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company’s core operations encompass the conversion of natural gas, coal and heavy hydrocarbons into liquid fuels and a wide array of chemical products. Sasol leverages proprietary Fischer-Tropsch and gas-to-liquids (GTL) technologies to deliver cleaner-burning diesel, jet fuel and naphtha, alongside solvents, surfactants and specialty polymers for industrial and consumer applications.

In addition to its GTL business, Sasol operates downstream facilities for the manufacture of alpha olefins, ethylene, propylene and other base-chemical intermediates.

