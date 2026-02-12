Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.98 and last traded at $19.8980, with a volume of 1388371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBRA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. National Bank Financial set a $22.00 target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.28). Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 23.50%.The business had revenue of $201.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.97 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.590 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 256.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 28,625 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 309.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 144,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 109,444 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 577,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,770,000 after acquiring an additional 195,600 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 503,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,285,000 after acquiring an additional 108,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 9.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 902,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,832,000 after purchasing an additional 81,293 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc (NASDAQ: SBRA) is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net‐lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra’s tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post‐acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

