Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Short Interest Update

Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,333 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the January 15th total of 4,615 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,728 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

Ryohin Keikaku Stock Performance

Shares of RYKKY opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.31. Ryohin Keikaku has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $12.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion.

Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd., founded in 1980 and headquartered in Tokyo, is a Japanese retailer best known for its MUJI brand. The company’s core business revolves around the design, planning, manufacturing and sale of a broad array of household and consumer products. Emphasizing simplicity, functionality and quality, Ryohin Keikaku has built a reputation for its “no‐brand” or minimalist design philosophy, which seeks to eliminate unnecessary features and branding in favor of honest materials and understated aesthetics.

The company’s product portfolio includes furniture, kitchenware, home furnishings, apparel, stationery, personal care items and a curated selection of packaged foods.

