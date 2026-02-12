Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.100-2.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ryder System also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 13.450-14.450 EPS.

Shares of R traded down $9.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.39. 220,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $125.54 and a twelve month high of $230.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 3.96%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 30.74%.

A number of research firms recently commented on R. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ryder System from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ryder System from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $236 and upgraded Ryder to “overweight,” signaling bullish analyst conviction that leaves upside vs. current levels. Wells Fargo raises Ryder price target

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $236 and upgraded Ryder to “overweight,” signaling bullish analyst conviction that leaves upside vs. current levels. Positive Sentiment: Management’s earnings call emphasized structural strength in dedicated transportation and supply chain segments and pointed to strategic initiatives that are supporting margins — a rationale some investors see as durable earnings power. Earnings call highlights

Management’s earnings call emphasized structural strength in dedicated transportation and supply chain segments and pointed to strategic initiatives that are supporting margins — a rationale some investors see as durable earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: Company press release, slide deck and conference call are available for detailed review — useful for investors wanting to dig into segment results, fleet metrics and the assumptions behind guidance. Q4 press release & outlook

Company press release, slide deck and conference call are available for detailed review — useful for investors wanting to dig into segment results, fleet metrics and the assumptions behind guidance. Negative Sentiment: Q4 adjusted EPS was $3.59 (vs. a ~ $3.66 consensus) and total revenue of ~$2.60B missed expectations materially — revenue shortfall increases concern about near-term demand/volume in some segments. Q4 results coverage

Q4 adjusted EPS was $3.59 (vs. a ~ $3.66 consensus) and total revenue of ~$2.60B missed expectations materially — revenue shortfall increases concern about near-term demand/volume in some segments. Negative Sentiment: Ryder cut guidance: Q1 FY2026 EPS of $2.10–2.35 (well below the ~ $3.25 consensus) and FY2026 EPS of $13.45–14.45 (below consensus ~14.75). The weaker near-term guidance is the main driver of selling pressure. Guidance details

Ryder cut guidance: Q1 FY2026 EPS of $2.10–2.35 (well below the ~ $3.25 consensus) and FY2026 EPS of $13.45–14.45 (below consensus ~14.75). The weaker near-term guidance is the main driver of selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose notably in January (about a 29% increase), which can amplify downward moves and suggests some investors are positioned for additional weakness. (Market short-interest report)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 61.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 316.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company’s Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

