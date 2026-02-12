Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.100-2.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ryder System also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 13.450-14.450 EPS.
Ryder System Stock Performance
Shares of R traded down $9.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.39. 220,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $125.54 and a twelve month high of $230.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.96.
Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 3.96%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ryder System Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on R. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ryder System from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ryder System from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on R
Key Ryder System News
Here are the key news stories impacting Ryder System this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $236 and upgraded Ryder to “overweight,” signaling bullish analyst conviction that leaves upside vs. current levels. Wells Fargo raises Ryder price target
- Positive Sentiment: Management’s earnings call emphasized structural strength in dedicated transportation and supply chain segments and pointed to strategic initiatives that are supporting margins — a rationale some investors see as durable earnings power. Earnings call highlights
- Neutral Sentiment: Company press release, slide deck and conference call are available for detailed review — useful for investors wanting to dig into segment results, fleet metrics and the assumptions behind guidance. Q4 press release & outlook
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 adjusted EPS was $3.59 (vs. a ~ $3.66 consensus) and total revenue of ~$2.60B missed expectations materially — revenue shortfall increases concern about near-term demand/volume in some segments. Q4 results coverage
- Negative Sentiment: Ryder cut guidance: Q1 FY2026 EPS of $2.10–2.35 (well below the ~ $3.25 consensus) and FY2026 EPS of $13.45–14.45 (below consensus ~14.75). The weaker near-term guidance is the main driver of selling pressure. Guidance details
- Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose notably in January (about a 29% increase), which can amplify downward moves and suggests some investors are positioned for additional weakness. (Market short-interest report)
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 61.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 316.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.
Ryder System Company Profile
Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company’s Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.
Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ryder System
- USAU: The U.S. Gold-Copper Story Investors Can’t Ignore.
- The DoD just got a new drone supplier
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- ISPC: From Small Cap to Life Sciences Market Disruptor!
Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.