RXO (NYSE:RXO) Price Target Raised to $18.00

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

RXO has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of RXO from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of RXO from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of RXO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

NYSE RXO opened at $16.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.14, a PEG ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.16. RXO has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $22.17.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). RXO had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 1.74%.The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. RXO’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RXO will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Troy A. Cooper acquired 8,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $88,243.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 275,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,163.76. This trade represents a 3.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in RXO by 14.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RXO by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 94,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RXO in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in RXO during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in RXO by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO Inc (NYSE: RXO) is a leading asset-light provider of digital freight brokerage and managed transportation solutions. The company leverages a proprietary technology platform to connect shippers with a network of third-party carriers, enabling optimized route planning, real-time shipment tracking, and dynamic pricing. RXO’s end-to-end service model spans full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal and cross-border freight movements, designed to improve efficiency and reduce transportation costs for its customers.

Operating primarily across North America, RXO serves a diverse base of shippers in industries ranging from retail and consumer goods to manufacturing and automotive.

