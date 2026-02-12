Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$260.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$246.00 to C$260.00 in a research note released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

RY has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$203.00 to C$231.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Natl Bk Canada raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Desjardins upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$231.00 to C$242.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$229.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$231.77.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RY

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.3%

TSE RY opened at C$234.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$328.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$232.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$211.46. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$151.25 and a 12-month high of C$240.34.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$3.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 28.23%.The firm had revenue of C$17.21 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.3454675 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 91,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.75, for a total value of C$20,882,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,343,448.75. The trade was a 93.96% decrease in their position.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada is one of the two largest banks in Canada. It is a diversified financial services company, offering personal and commercial banking, wealth-management services, insurance, corporate banking, and capital markets services. The bank is concentrated in Canada, with additional operations in the U.S. and other countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.