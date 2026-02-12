Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$220.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$217.00 to C$220.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$231.00 to C$242.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$229.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$221.00 to C$227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$240.00 to C$247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$246.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$231.77.

RY opened at C$234.71 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$151.25 and a 1-year high of C$240.34. The company has a market cap of C$328.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$232.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$211.46.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of C$17.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.3454675 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 91,288 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.75, for a total transaction of C$20,882,130.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$1,343,448.75. The trade was a 93.96% decrease in their position.

Royal Bank of Canada is one of the two largest banks in Canada. It is a diversified financial services company, offering personal and commercial banking, wealth-management services, insurance, corporate banking, and capital markets services. The bank is concentrated in Canada, with additional operations in the U.S. and other countries.

