Royal Bank Of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Price

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $86.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price target on Q2 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on Q2 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Q2 from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

QTWO stock traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,422,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,580. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.17. Q2 has a 12-month low of $52.36 and a 12-month high of $102.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.32 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 8,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $630,627.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 269,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,829,351.04. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Himagiri K. Mukkamala sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $222,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 96,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,669.28. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,778. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 18.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. ANB Bank raised its position in shares of Q2 by 7.1% in the second quarter. ANB Bank now owns 2,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Q2 by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Positive Sentiment: Revenue and subscription traction — Q2 reported Q4 revenue of $208.2M, up ~14% year-over-year and above consensus, and the company emphasized subscription growth, cloud migration and AI initiatives that underpin longer-term recurring revenue. Business Wire: Q4 and Full-Year 2025 Results

Revenue and subscription traction — Q2 reported Q4 revenue of $208.2M, up ~14% year-over-year and above consensus, and the company emphasized subscription growth, cloud migration and AI initiatives that underpin longer-term recurring revenue. Positive Sentiment: Product/strategy catalysts remain — coverage and analyst commentary highlight Q2’s unified SaaS platform and AI-driven cross-sell efforts as meaningful growth levers and margin drivers over time. Yahoo Finance: Q4 Deep Dive

Product/strategy catalysts remain — coverage and analyst commentary highlight Q2’s unified SaaS platform and AI-driven cross-sell efforts as meaningful growth levers and margin drivers over time. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance mixed / EPS left unspecified — Q2 provided revenue guidance that is roughly in line with Street views (FY revenue $871M–$878M vs. $873M consensus; Q1 revenue $212.5M–$216.5M vs. $209.7M consensus), but the company did not supply clear numeric EPS guidance in the release, leaving earnings visibility uncertain. Business Wire: Guidance Details

Guidance mixed / EPS left unspecified — Q2 provided revenue guidance that is roughly in line with Street views (FY revenue $871M–$878M vs. $873M consensus; Q1 revenue $212.5M–$216.5M vs. $209.7M consensus), but the company did not supply clear numeric EPS guidance in the release, leaving earnings visibility uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Analysts trimmed price targets — several firms lowered PTs today (Needham to $70, Truist to $75, Cantor Fitzgerald to $80) even while many kept Buy/Overweight ratings, signaling reduced near-term upside expectations and pressuring sentiment. Benzinga: Analyst Price Target Changes

Analysts trimmed price targets — several firms lowered PTs today (Needham to $70, Truist to $75, Cantor Fitzgerald to $80) even while many kept Buy/Overweight ratings, signaling reduced near-term upside expectations and pressuring sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Headline EPS confusion and selloff — some outlets reported a meaningful EPS miss relative to consensus, and the initial market reaction was a drop in the stock despite the revenue beat; that disconnect (earnings vs. revenue/growth story) appears to be driving the near-term weakness. Investing.com: Shares Tumble After Earnings Miss

Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company’s core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2’s platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.

